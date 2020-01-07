lies:

If I don’t do something about it my queue runs out today. I haven’t been fanning hard enough.

Things I should have worked harder to share:

* Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Coleman’s scene in the bedroom at the end of season 4 of The Crown

* ScaJo’s scene explaining her marriage to Laura Dern, Adam Driver in the fight scene, and every moment Alan Alda was on screen in Marriage Story

* The 10 seconds of Brunel bombing downwind in edge-of-control conditions at the beginning of that drone footage compilation The Ocean Race put out recently

* What it felt like to be part of the Santa Barbara Christmas count’s 205 species total on Saturday

Some or all of that might not be your particular thing, which is fine, obviously. But what I want to tell myself about those things, what I’m feeling a particular need to remind myself of this morning, is how I’m a member of a community of weird hominids that can actually do things like that.

So maybe I’ll share some of those things. First, though, the Cal Towhees have started chipping in the backyard, which means it’s time to grab my binoculars and be part of that unfolding story.

