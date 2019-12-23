« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
Sometimes when I'm birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189828586541.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, sunset, carpinteria state beach, when I took this photo, the sea coming in, the rising tide, the ripples, at first rough and disorganized, then gaining coherence, spreading, becoming something larger, ive been thinking lately, about the living shoreline concept, both as a response to sea level rise, and as a more general acknowledgment, and appreciation, of our community’s relationship, to the shore, i was thinking about that.

