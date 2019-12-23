Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189828094931.

Tags: 😜, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, carpinteria salt marsh nature park, free spanky, free him i say!, im not a fan of random tagging, but like i say about my lack of dupport, for the no dogs/no bikes ordinance at the marsh, natural areas need a constituency, and not everyone enjoys them, the same way i do, if this droll electric blue member, of the spanky liberation front, enjoys the marsh in their own way, then perhaps, when the marsh needs an ally, they will be there.