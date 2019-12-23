« How about NO?
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189828094931.

Tags: 😜, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, carpinteria salt marsh nature park, free spanky, free him i say!, im not a fan of random tagging, but like i say about my lack of dupport, for the no dogs/no bikes ordinance at the marsh, natural areas need a constituency, and not everyone enjoys them, the same way i do, if this droll electric blue member, of the spanky liberation front, enjoys the marsh in their own way, then perhaps, when the marsh needs an ally, they will be there.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 7:27 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.