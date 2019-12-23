« jaynaneeya: Just thinking about how Cats (2019) had a budget of $95 million and Edgar Allan Poe’s…
Photo »

portolanos: Sails.Kurl Struss 1937

portolanos:

Sails.Kurl Struss 1937

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189833013168.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 1:27 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.