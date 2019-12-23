jaynaneeya:

Just thinking about how Cats (2019) had a budget of $95 million and Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party (2016) had a budget of $60k and how screwed up that is. Basically, they had enough money to make over 1500 Poe Parties, and they wasted it on a horrifying piece of crap that people are still paying money to see, and meanwhile Shipwrecked’s stuff is all available for free on YouTube and everyone’s telling them that their beautiful, creative stories are “too niche”, so Shipwrecked can’t get the resources to make the things they want to make. And yes, I’m constantly frustrated that Shipwrecked isn’t rich and famous, this isn’t news, but every time I see someone posting about how they saw Cats and it was bad, I want to scream, because as long as people keep watching trash, Hollywood will keep making trash, so please, for the love of Blitzen, if you want to watch something good this holiday week, maybe check out Shipwrecked Comedy’s YouTube channel instead of seeing Cats.