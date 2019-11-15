anonsally replied to your photo “Sometimes when I’m birdwatching”

okay but some of the things in this photo *are* birds

That’s true. I decided it was prescriptivist and wrong for me to strictly exclude birds from those posts. Sometimes interesting non-bird things were happening while birds were ALSO happening.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189094888626.

Tags: anonsally, things that aren’t birds, and also things that are.