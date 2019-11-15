anonsally replied to your photo “Sometimes when I’m birdwatching” okay but some of the things in…
okay but some of the things in this photo *are* birds
That’s true. I decided it was prescriptivist and wrong for me to strictly exclude birds from those posts. Sometimes interesting non-bird things were happening while birds were ALSO happening.
