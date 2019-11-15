« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
anonsally replied to your photo “Sometimes when I’m birdwatching” okay but some of the things in… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189094815711.

Tags: birds, but also, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, greg, refugio state beach, oh and there are american coots in that first one too.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 8:22 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.