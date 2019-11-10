« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

catonhottinroof: John Atkinson Grimshaw (1836-1893)  At the…

catonhottinroof:

John Atkinson Grimshaw (1836-1893) 

At the Lakeside, Moonlight

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188967154618.

