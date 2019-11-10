catonhottinroof: John Atkinson Grimshaw (1836-1893) At the…
John Atkinson Grimshaw (1836-1893)
At the Lakeside, Moonlight
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188967154618.
