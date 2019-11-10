« burningmine:Spade Lake, August 2019

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188963542922.

Tags: pelagic birding, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at 4:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.