joe-keerys:

I am not your consolation prize, Harry.

Meg Ryan as Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally (1989) dir. Rob Reiner

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188858925625.

Tags: you know, like, which, fun fact, ive never met meg ryan, but she knows, or a least knew, my younger child, and would greet him by name, at a cafe in montecito, that they both frequented, my understanding, is that their meet cute, involved plastic dinosaurs, and afterwards she'd greet him, hey william how's it going?, i liked her already, but now I like her more.