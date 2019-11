speakingofnature:

During fall migration sparrows often travel in mixed flocks. This secretive Lincoln’s Sparrow (Melospiza lincolnii) was exploring in the brambles along with a number of white-throats. It paused for a moment in the morning sunlight offering a brief glimpse of its handsome features.

Tags: birds, lisp.