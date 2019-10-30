« sparrowbrews:Cooper’s Hawk Silhouette at Hitchcock Nature…

viviansternwood: underrated pride and prejudice moments:…

viviansternwood:

underrated pride and prejudice moments: (19/?)

i.e. Mrs Bennet, subtlety incarnate

bonus:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188705195895.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.