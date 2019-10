sparrowbrews:

Cooper’s Hawk Silhouette at Hitchcock Nature Center’s hawkwatch in Honey Creek, Iowa

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188700160115.

Tags: birds, coha, checks out, head projection, straight leading edge, rounded tail, yup yup, coop v sharpie used to be tough for me, but at least in flight, esp soaring, i feel like ive p much got them down.