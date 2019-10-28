brooklynbridgebirds:Yellow-rumped WarblerBrooklyn Bridge Park,…
Yellow-rumped Warbler
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188659731365.
Tags: birds, PJH, yrwa, myrtle warbler.
Yellow-rumped Warbler
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188659731365.
Tags: birds, PJH, yrwa, myrtle warbler.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.