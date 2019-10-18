« You are young. So you know everything. You leap into the boat and begin rowing.

incorrectvillainquoteoftheday: “I must stop Christmas from…

incorrectvillainquoteoftheday:

“I must stop Christmas from coming, but how?”

-Pontius Pilate

