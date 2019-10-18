« incorrectvillainquoteoftheday: “I must stop Christmas from…

criterionblog: The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) Directed by…

criterionblog:

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) Directed by Martin Scorsese

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188438272796.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 5:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.