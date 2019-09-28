« stephenearp: Larch light

squidvonbob: Plague Doctor masks based off of different birds

squidvonbob:

Plague Doctor masks based off of different birds

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188014631801.

Tags: birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 7:48 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.