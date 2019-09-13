bgboydphoto:

I usually don’t talk up my own photos, but I really like this one. This guy was chatting with another one a hundred feet down the fence.

We are riding in El Tour de Tucson this year to raise money for PACC in Legend’s honor, please consider donating (free gift for all donations over $10)! http://bgboydphoto.com/rideforpacc

📷 Canon EOS 6D Mark II

🔭 EF100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM

📋 263mm | 1/1250s | f/5 | ISO-500

📅 August 2019

🚲 The Loop, Tucson, AZ

https://bgboydphoto.com/birds/roadrunner

© 2019 BG Boyd Photography