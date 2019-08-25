« 90377: Day 2: Driftwood in Kjaransvík bay by Gregor…

debunkshy:Grasshopper SparrowSpring Green Preserve, WI25 May…

debunkshy:

Grasshopper Sparrow
Spring Green Preserve, WI
25 May 2019

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187258918494.

Tags: birds, grsp, unproblematic fave.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at 7:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.