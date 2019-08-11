jhfrench: Recently finished this painting for Ventana Wildlife…

« Fun fact: This is the Comtesse de Montebello, one of the Empress…

Recently finished this painting for Ventana Wildlife Society. Though condor population recovery is their main focus today, in 1986 VWS started a program to reintroduce bald eagles to central California, where they’d been absent for 60 years. Thanks to the program’s success, you can once again see bald eagles soaring along the central coast. This painting is meant to showcase both bald eagles and condors as major conservation success stories. ⛰

