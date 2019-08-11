« milesfromwingstotail: seriously though this is amazing, and…
jhfrench: Recently finished this painting for Ventana Wildlife… »

Fun fact: This is the Comtesse de Montebello, one of the Empress…

Fun fact: This is the Comtesse de Montebello, one of the Empress Eugenie’s ladies in waiting.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186938647096.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.