dendroica: A western snowy plover nest. (via Pacific Southwest…

A western snowy plover nest. (via Pacific Southwest Region USFWS)

Western snowy plovers are among the smallest shorebirds in California and make their nests in the sand above the high tide line in small indentations called “scrapes.” Their perfectly camouflaged eggs blend into the sand, making them even more difficult to spot. Photo courtesy of California Department of Parks and Recreation.

