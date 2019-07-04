« archae-heart: the moon married the sea

glowworm6: Short-Eared Owl East 90, Bow-Edison, WA 02-26-2019

glowworm6:

Short-Eared Owl

East 90, Bow-Edison, WA 02-26-2019

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186060744576.

Tags: birds, seow, still really want to see one of these.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.