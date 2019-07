fatchance:

The reddest bird. Vermilion flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus) at the Hassayampa River Preserve, Wickenburg, Arizona.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185984225764.

Tags: birds, vefl, i've still never seen the male, i've seen the female once, and she was adorable, but i'm still looking forward to mr fancypants here.