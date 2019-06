fatchance:

Snow geese (Anser caerulescens) and Ross’s geese (Anser rossii), at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico. The Ross’s are the smaller birds. They also lack the black grin patch found on a snow goose’s lower bill. Please click photo for an enlarged view.

