dendroica: ariannblack: Spotted Towhees live in dry habitats….

Spotted Towhees live in dry habitats. Some scientists have suggested that the bold white spots on Spotted Towhees’ backs help them blend in to the sun-dappled undergrowth. I love the way the orange blends into the yellow on the chest.
Thanks for that fun fact @allaboutbird

This looks like a Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus).

If you go to her Instagram she corrected “Spotted Towhee” to “Black-headed Grosbeak”, but she left the Spotted Towhee fun fact that she copied from AllAboutBirds.org more or less intact, so it now tells you that “some scientists have suggested that the bold white spots on their [Black-headed Grosbeaks’] backs help them blend in to the sun-dappled undergrowth.” Who knew? 😜

But it is a nice photo.

