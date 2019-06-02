yes-lukewinter: “Every year, at leaf-fall, Pwyll and his men rode to Arberth. Riding through a…

“Every year, at leaf-fall, Pwyll and his men rode to Arberth. Riding through a valley five valleys from home they were like an old story Taliesin would tell. And they had it in them to go with the story. They had it in them, living now, riding now to Arberth, to be a tale told by a fireside in the far past, to be a tale told by a fireside in the far future. And they would say, would sometimes say, that their only reason for being in the world was to give the world a chance to live out its own strangeness, its own danger, and its own wonder in them. And this year, reaching Arberth, that’s what they looked like. They looked like men who had survived.”