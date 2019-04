thechicagoovercoat:

A woman trying to get a goose into a car, 1920s.

This is such a Tumblrism. Look at the notes and count how many times people have taken the time to correct the original misidentification. Fairly sure the OP knew full well it wasn’t a goose, but also knew the post would have way more memetic reach this way.

