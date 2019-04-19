chewybitart: end0skeletal: White-Throated Magpie-Jay, native to…

chewybitart:

One of these (or its close relative, the Black-throated Magpie-Jay) was seen a couple of times in my local patch a year or so ago. I didn’t see it, but it made quite a stir among the local birders.

The prevailing opinion was that it was an escapee (or release-ee; a local exotic bird fancier may have released their birds as the Thomas Fire was bearing down on them 16 months ago). So it would have been officially uncountable. (Countable vagrants must have arrived without human assistance.)

I still would have loved to see it. The Black-throated is on the cover of Howell and Webb’s Birds of Mexico for a reason.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184305909471.

Tags: birds, wtmj.