nanonaturalist: Chipping Sparrow and Orange-crowned Warbler,…

Chipping Sparrow and Orange-crowned Warbler, cleaning me out

I am slowly starting to see native sparrows appear! Last year I had one brief appearance by one Savannah Sparrow, this year I have at least five Chipping Sparrows (they are SO CUTE), a Lincoln Sparrow, and two Savannah Sparrows.

Still a million House Sparrows, but my Cardinal population has gone up since summer, maybe they’re obnoxious enough to push them out! I had one breeding pair last year, and they had at least four chicks. Right now, I have at least six males and two females—maybe more, hard to tell since they are constantly dive-bombing each other and the other birds.

My hybrid titmice finally showed up today and they are cuuuuuuuute.

January 14, 2019

