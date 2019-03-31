« all-that-jazzalil: Ravens.
mostlythemarsh:Familiar Places »

We are ethically responsible for the consequences of our beliefsLawrence Torcello, “The Ethics of…

We are ethically responsible for the consequences of our beliefs

Lawrence Torcello, “The Ethics of Belief, Cognition, and Climate Change Pseudoskepticism: Implications for Public Discourse”, https://philpapers.org/rec/TORTEO-6

Lawrence Torcello, The Ethics of Belief, Cognition, and Climate Change Pseudoskepticism: Implications for Public Discourse – PhilPapers

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183842195666.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 6:26 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.