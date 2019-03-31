« We are ethically responsible for the consequences of our beliefsLawrence Torcello, “The Ethics of…

mostlythemarsh:Familiar Places

mostlythemarsh:

Familiar Places

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183842891712.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 7:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.