ridiculousbirdfaces: Ladies, I have a flower for you by…
Ladies, I have a flower for you by
Splendid Fairywren
(Malurus splendens)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183734883336.
Tags: birds, splendid ones.
Ladies, I have a flower for you by
Splendid Fairywren
(Malurus splendens)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183734883336.
Tags: birds, splendid ones.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.