meklarian: Golden-Crowned SparrowMendocino Coast Botanical…

meklarian:

Golden-Crowned Sparrow
Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, Ft. Bragg, California, USA
October, 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183666663311.

Tags: birds, oh, which, tom hanks, gcsp, there was a time not that long ago, when I would have paused looking at this picture, it would have been challenging, lbjs, drab/brown/small/what?, but it turns out even olds can learn, if they get enough practice, b/c i was scrolling down the page, and was like, cool! gcsp!, sparrows it turns out, are really fun, in part b/c they're like people, you learn to recognize them by subtle facial features, once you learn them, are not subtle at all, you're just like.

