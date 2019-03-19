« that-crazy-scorpio-man: Doesn’t look like this right now. …

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Fifteen months ago the hills above Carpinteria burned. Last Sunday I hiked up the Franklin Trail before dawn; this is what it looked like.

