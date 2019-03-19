Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Fifteen months ago the hills above Carpinteria burned. Last Sunday I hiked up the Franklin Trail before dawn; this is what it looked like.

my favorite part was getting far enough in, about four miles or so, that I was able to hear the mountain quail, crowing at sunrise, and get one very distant shot of one, we only have california quail near the coast.