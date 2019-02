that-crazy-scorpio-man:

One of many cedar waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) that were hanging around. Bird calls did not entice them to come closer like with the other birds.

I’m curious how you tried to call them. Playback from a phone? Part of me hopes you tried to use your voice, because the thought of any human trying to imitate Cedar Waxwing vocalizations is low-key hilarious. :-)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183121030971.

Tags: birds, cewa.