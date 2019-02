windandwater:

In front of them they saw the lower lands dotted with small clumps of trees that melted away in the distance to a brown woodland haze. –J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring, Book 1 Chapter 3

Okay now, this, this right here. This is the Shire.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182967483121.