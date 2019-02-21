« windandwater: In front of them they saw the lower lands dotted…
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

klemannlee: American Goldfinch

klemannlee:

American Goldfinch

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182970910095.

Tags: birds, amgo, amgo for sapi.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.