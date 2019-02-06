I think I figured out why I was falling into a deep well of wtf lately.

The county-year-list thing ended, which was fine; I was ready to not be so obsessive. I had a bunch of followup work to do in connection with the CBC compiling anyway, and the multi-year process of updating our local general plan to deal with sea level rise has been entering the phase where it goes from boringly slow to blindingly fast as the magician misdirects my attention and surprise! it’s a bunny! and I’m like, wait; we don’t NEED a bunny, we need a bear on a unicycle but the magician is like haha too late! better luck next time!

And there’s also, you know, my job. So I had plenty to do.

But in the meantime the usual (unusual) hijinks were going on in terms of US politics, and when I’m suddenly not getting up at 4 a.m. half the mornings to get in a couple of hours’ birdwatching in the far corners of the county I was paying more attention to my twitter feed, and it turns out my selection of politics-obsessed twitter follows, which worked fine when I was dipping in and out while attending to local avian matters, was WAY TOO MUCH AWFUL when consumed as a steady diet uninterrupted by birds.

So: Twitter follows trimmed down. And I’ve gotten on top of the CBC compiling and the SLR planning, so that’s cool. I’m going to prescribe myself just a little more birdwatching. And we’ll see how it goes.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182600432520.

Tags: 2359.