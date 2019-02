deedasil:

Bald Eagle #baldeagle #birding #photography

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs6mMwYnxhR/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=ko4egsuedslu

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182463155961.

Tags: birds, baea, i saw a lot more eagles than I expected to, during my 2018 county big year, most of them were golden, but a number of them were bald, it is to awe, this looks like a first-year bird, welcome to the sky.