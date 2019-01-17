And… they’re off! :-)
And… they’re off! :-)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182087016841.
Tags: spindrift 2, jules verne trophy.
And… they’re off! :-)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182087016841.
Tags: spindrift 2, jules verne trophy.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 8:29 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.