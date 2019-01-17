« ellowen: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the…
And… they’re off! :-) »

ravens-road: Cold reflections on a beaver pond.

ravens-road:

Cold reflections on a beaver pond.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182086612312.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 8:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.