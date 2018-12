blogbirdfeather:

The different looks of the Short-eared Owl (Asio flammeus): Part 3

Vila Franca de Xira/Portugal (30/11/2018) [Nikon D500; ∑ 150/600mm C; 1/2000s; F9; 400 ISO]

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181566610031.

Tags: birds, seow, this one had been reported twice in sb county, in the last week, would dearly love to see one.