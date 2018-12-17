« dendroica:Purple Finch (by me)

hiimlesphotos: Watching the Kingfisher

hiimlesphotos:

Watching the Kingfisher

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181209772376.

Tags: birds, pefa, always a thrill.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 6:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.