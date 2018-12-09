« Blue-gray Gnatcatcher (Polioptila caerulea)Carpinteria Bluffs, 2018-12-07

Orange-crowned Warbler (Vermivora celata)Padaro Lane, 2018-10-23

Orange-crowned Warbler (Vermivora celata)

Padaro Lane, 2018-10-23

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180954799996.

Tags: birds, PJH, ocwa, orange-crowned warbler, padaro lane.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at 8:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.