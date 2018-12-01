last-picture-show: Andrew Wyeth, Swifts, 1991 (Watercolor on…
Andrew Wyeth, Swifts, 1991 (Watercolor on Paper)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180686596845.
