lies: shipwreckedcomedy: An episode in the life of socially…

An episode in the life of socially awkward misanthropic genius, Edgar Allan Poe. Some late visitor entreats upon Edgar’s door. Also an unpaid endorsement for the Girl Scouts of America. Send us thin mints. Happy Halloween!

A companion sketch to A Tell Tale Vlog.

