SPC ECO – Found

And find a way
And find your way back home
Sea front and run down
It’s far away

And don’t be shy, I know it’s alright
I’m all over for now

When you get lost and found
And when you get lost for a noun
Like I lead you there
I will lead you there
When you get lost and found
And when you get lost for a noun
Like I lead you there
I will lead you there

And don’t be shy, I know it’s alright
Im all over for now

When you get lost and found
And when you get lost for a noun
Like I lead you there
I will lead you there
When you get lost and found
And when you get lost for a noun
Like I lead you there
I will lead you there

