SPC ECO – Found

And find a way

And find your way back home

Sea front and run down

It’s far away

And don’t be shy, I know it’s alright

I’m all over for now

When you get lost and found

And when you get lost for a noun

Like I lead you there

I will lead you there

When you get lost and found

And when you get lost for a noun

Like I lead you there

I will lead you there

And don’t be shy, I know it’s alright

Im all over for now

When you get lost and found

And when you get lost for a noun

Like I lead you there

I will lead you there

When you get lost and found

And when you get lost for a noun

Like I lead you there

I will lead you there

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180337359909.

Tags: 2359, spc eco, found, rose berlin.