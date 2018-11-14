« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

speakingofnature:The Chipping Sparrows (Spizella passerina) that…

speakingofnature:

The Chipping Sparrows (Spizella passerina) that nest in our yard every summer gather with others to form small flocks of two or three dozen after nesting is finished and autumn is here. They can often be seen harvesting grass seeds as a group while they gradually move south. These small flocks offer an opportunity for the immature sparrows, as pictured here, to learn from the more mature birds.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180114951600.

Tags: birds, chsp.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 1:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.