speakingofnature:The Chipping Sparrows (Spizella passerina) that…

The Chipping Sparrows (Spizella passerina) that nest in our yard every summer gather with others to form small flocks of two or three dozen after nesting is finished and autumn is here. They can often be seen harvesting grass seeds as a group while they gradually move south. These small flocks offer an opportunity for the immature sparrows, as pictured here, to learn from the more mature birds.

