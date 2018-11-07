oceanodroma:

I’ve watched this Snow Goose develop its adult plumage over the fall and winter, and it seems like he decided to not migrate up to the arctic and is sticking around hopefully through the summer

#319

At Lake Los Carneros this morning; another case where the bird reported the previous day was right where it was supposed to be at first light. 😀

An immature one (who are often the ones that wander off the normal migration route and make birdwatchers excited), just like the one shown above.

Here’s the one I saw this morning:

Very stylish. 👍

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179875092571.

